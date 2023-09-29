How to Watch and Stream John Wick: Chapter 2 on Peacock

John Wick: Chapter 2, directed Chad Stahelski, is the second installment in the popular John Wick franchise. In this action-packed sequel, retired hitman John Wick is forced back into his old life Camorra crime boss Santino D’Antonio. Released on February 10, 2017, the film was produced Summit Entertainment, TIK Films, Thunder Road Pictures, and 87Eleven Pictures.

If you’re wondering how to watch John Wick: Chapter 2, the good news is that it is available to stream on Peacock. Peacock is a streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows, including popular titles like Chicago Med and Quantum Leap.

To watch John Wick: Chapter 2 on Peacock, simply follow these steps:

1. Go to PeacockTV.com.

2. Click on the “Get Started” button.

3. Choose your desired payment plan: $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for the Premium plan, or $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year for the Premium Plus plan.

4. Create your account and enter your payment details.

With a Peacock Premium account, you will have access to over 80,000+ hours of TV, movies, and sports, including current NBC and Bravo shows. Additionally, Peacock Premium Plus removes ads (with limited exclusions), allows you to download select titles for offline viewing, and provides access to your local NBC channel live 24/7.

In John Wick: Chapter 2, Keanu Reeves reprises his role as John Wick, alongside a talented cast that includes Common, Laurence Fishburne, and Ruby Rose, among others. The film takes viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey as Wick battles dangerous killers in an attempt to fulfill a blood oath and take down an international assassins’ guild.

Please note that the availability of streaming services can change over time, so it’s always a good idea to check for the latest information. The information provided here was accurate at the time of writing.

Sources:

– John Wick: Chapter 2 on Peacock – PeacockTV.com

– John Wick: Chapter 2 synopsis – IMDb.com