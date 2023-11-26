John Travolta’s Heartwarming Tribute to Late Wife on Mother’s Day

In a touching tribute to his late wife, Kelly Preston, John Travolta shared two throwback family photos on Mother’s Day. This year marked the first Mother’s Day since Preston’s passing in July 2020, and Travolta took the opportunity to express his love and gratitude for his longtime love.

The photos featured Kelly Preston with their three children, portraying a happy and cherished family. In the heartfelt caption, John Travolta wrote, “Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. We love you and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day.”

The couple’s daughter, Ella Kelly, passed away at the age of 57 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Since Preston’s passing, both John and Ella have occasionally shared tributes on social media, honoring their late loved ones.

This poignant tribute not only reminds us of the bond between John Travolta and Kelly Preston but also serves as a beautiful reminder of the love they shared as a family. It showcases the importance of cherishing and celebrating the memory of loved ones, especially on special occasions like Mother’s Day.

FAQ

Who is John Travolta?

John Travolta is an American actor, producer, dancer, and singer. He rose to fame in the 1970s with his role in the television series “Welcome Back, Kotter” and achieved worldwide recognition for his performances in films like “Saturday Night Fever” and “Grease.”

Who was Kelly Preston?

Kelly Preston was an American actress and model. She appeared in numerous films, including “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins.” Preston was married to John Travolta for nearly three decades and together they had three children.

How did Kelly Preston pass away?

Kelly Preston passed away in July 2020 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57 years old at the time of her passing.

Sources:

– [E! Online](https://www.eonline.com/news/1265629/john-travolta-pays-tribute-to-late-wife-kelly-preston-on-first-mothers-day-since-her-death)