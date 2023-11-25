The Road Not Taken: Actors Who Almost Starred in Iconic Roles

The best movie performances make it hard to imagine the character being played anyone else. But some of the most iconic roles in cinema actually almost were played someone else — before the original actor decided to turn them down. Let’s take a look at some fascinating alternate casting choices that could have changed the course of cinematic history.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Titanic

In a real-life Sliding Doors moment, Gwyneth Paltrow came very close to starring as Rose in James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic. However, she ultimately decided to pass on the role, paving the way for Kate Winslet’s memorable portrayal.

John Travolta, Forrest Gump

Believe it or not, John Travolta was almost cast as Forrest Gump before Tom Hanks landed the role. Travolta, however, has no regrets. He believes that every choice he made led to equally interesting and enjoyable opportunities, including turning down Forrest Gump to star in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.

Jack Nicholson, The Godfather

Jack Nicholson was initially offered the role of Michael Corleone in The Godfather before it went to Al Pacino. Nicholson, however, believed in the idea of actors playing characters that aligned with their ethnic backgrounds. He praised Pacino’s performance and acknowledged that Pacino was truly meant to play Michael Corleone.

Josh Hartnett, Brokeback Mountain

The heart-wrenching tale of Brokeback Mountain nearly had Josh Hartnett in the lead. He was set to star as Ennis Del Mar alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Jack Twist. Unfortunately, due to prior commitments, Hartnett had to drop out, and the roles eventually went to Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, delivering unforgettable performances.

Amanda Seyfried, Guardians of the Galaxy

Amanda Seyfried had the opportunity to portray Gamora in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy series but decided to pass on the role. She candidly admitted that she underestimated the potential of the film, questioning the appeal of a movie with a talking tree and a raccoon. However, the success of the franchise proved her initial skepticism wrong.

George Clooney, The Notebook

Imagine George Clooney as Noah in The Notebook, alongside Paul Newman as the older version of the character. Clooney, however, declined the role, feeling that he and Newman didn’t resemble each other enough. It may have been a missed opportunity, but Clooney and Newman’s desire to work together ultimately led them to other projects.

Brad Pitt, The Matrix

In a surprising revelation, Brad Pitt shared that he was considered for the role of Neo in The Matrix before Keanu Reeves was cast. Pitt ultimately turned down the role, believing that it was meant for someone else. He still holds firm to his belief that projects find their rightful owners and that he made the right decision.

