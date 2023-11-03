Matthew Perry: The Unsung Hero of Friends

John Stamos recently shared a heartwarming anecdote about his experience on the set of Friends during his cameo appearance. While fans may remember Stamos appearing as Zach, a potential sperm donor for Monica and Chandler, what they don’t know is the behind-the-scenes support that Matthew Perry provided.

Before stepping out for his first scene, Stamos recalls Matthew whispering encouraging words, predicting that the audience would go crazy when they saw him. However, despite Matthew’s predictions, Stamos was met with complete silence, which left him feeling embarrassed and mortified.

But Matthew didn’t let his friend suffer in silence. As Stamos made his way back to his dressing room, contemplating quitting showbiz altogether, Matthew took charge and rallied the studio audience. He introduced Stamos, applauding his looks and bridging the awkward silence with humor.

This act of kindness left a lasting impact on Stamos, who honored Matthew’s support in a touching tribute. Stamos shared his gratitude, stating that he would never forget the moment and that the world would never forget Matthew Perry.

This heartwarming anecdote sheds light on Matthew’s caring nature, a fact that has been reinforced other co-stars who have shared their own experiences. Aisha Tyler, who appeared in multiple episodes of Friends, remembers how Matthew supported her, praising his gentleness and generosity of spirit.

Matthew’s kindness extended not only to his co-stars but also to other guest actors on the show. Paget Brewster, who played one of Chandler’s love interests, described Matthew as “lovely” and expressed her gratitude for his continued kindness over the years.

Matthew Perry’s legacy goes beyond his iconic role as Chandler Bing. He was a compassionate and supportive colleague, bringing joy and laughter to those he worked with. His acts of kindness on the set of Friends will be remembered and cherished many.

