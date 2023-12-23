John Stamos Reminisces About Fuller House Days with Late Bob Saget

John Stamos recently shared a heartfelt throwback picture featuring himself and his Fuller House castmates alongside the late Bob Saget. The photo showcases Stamos, Saget, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, and Candace Cameron Bure in front of the iconic Tanner family home in San Francisco.

As Stamos posted the picture on social media, he added a caption filled with nostalgia, referring to it as “one of the last pictures of all of us in San Fran in front of the iconic Painted Lady.”

The timing of this sentimental photo holds significance, as it approaches the second anniversary of Saget’s passing at the age of 65 in January 2022. Reflecting on his dear friend, Saget, Stamos expressed his ongoing struggle to accept the loss in Saget’s memoir titled If You Would Have Told Me.

In the memoir, Stamos reveals his difficulty in coming to terms with Saget’s absence. He confesses, “I’m still not ready to accept it,” emphasizing that he may never be able to fully comprehend the void left Saget’s departure. Stamos paints a vivid picture of Saget’s presence, imagining him still on the road, captivating audiences with his wit and musical talent. Stamos imagines Saget standing onstage, delivering a two-hour set that leaves the lucky spectators laughing until they weep. Even in this imaginary scene, Stamos emphasizes that everyone yearns for an encore with Bob Saget.

The photo shared Stamos serves as a poignant reminder not only of their shared memories on the set of Fuller House, but also of the lasting impact Saget had on his colleagues and fans alike.