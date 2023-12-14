John Smoltz Takes on New Challenge: Pursuing a PGA Tour Champions Card

In a surprising turn of events, former MLB player John Smoltz is embarking on a new endeavor: pursuing a PGA Tour Champions card. The 55-year-old Hall of Famer, known for his impressive skills on the baseball field, has been making waves in the celebrity pro-am circuit and has even competed in the U.S. Senior Open.

Smoltz’s journey to becoming a Tour cardholder starts with the Final Stage of Q-School at TPC Scottsdale this week. With up to four rounds to showcase his golfing abilities, Smoltz aims to secure a coveted spot among the top five players who will earn a full exemption on the PGA Tour Champions in 2024.

However, the road to obtaining a Tour card is notoriously challenging. Smoltz will face stiff competition from former PGA Tour players such as Shaun Micheel, Notah Begay III, Omar Uresti, Daniel Chopra, Greg Chalmers, and Jason Bohn. These seasoned professionals will give Smoltz a run for his money as he strives to prove his mettle on the golf course.

While it is uncommon for athletes to transition from one sport to another at such a high level, Smoltz’s determination and athletic prowess cannot be underestimated. His passion for golf and drive to excel are evident as he takes on this new challenge.

As fans eagerly follow Smoltz’s progress during the Q-School, it remains to be seen if he can add a PGA Tour Champions card to his list of accomplishments. Regardless of the outcome, Smoltz’s decision to test his golfing abilities at this level is a testament to his unwavering commitment to pursuing his passions.