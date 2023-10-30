Remembering John Stanley Sorenson: A Life Filled with Passion and Perseverance

John Stanley Sorenson, a beloved member of the Superior, WI community, passed away on October 28, 2023, after a long battle with diabetes. Born on March 18, 1949, in Superior, WI, John was the son of Stanley C. and Marian (Smith) Sorenson. He attended Superior Senior High School, graduating in 1967, and went on to pursue higher education at UW-Superior, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in 1981.

Throughout his life, John pursued various educational and career opportunities, further expanding his knowledge and skills. He also attended the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Superior and the Control Data Institute in Minneapolis, MN. For several years, John worked alongside his father at the Superior Municipal Employees Credit Union, leaving a lasting impact on the organization and those he served.

While John is remembered for his professional contributions, he was also cherished for his personal passions. He was an avid chess player, always seeking intellectual challenges. In addition, John had a keen interest in photography, capturing life’s beautiful moments through his lens. His love for adventure led him to enjoy go carts and snow machines, with a special place in his heart for his Circle Ride around Lake Superior on his motorcycle.

It is important to acknowledge the challenges John faced due to his battle with diabetes. In recent years, he found solace at the Superior Rehabilitation Center on New York Avenue, where he received exceptional care. The Sorenson family expresses their gratitude to the facility’s staff for their unwavering support and dedication.

John was preceded in death his loving parents and his wife, Alison (Drinkwine) Sorenson. His memory lives on through his sisters, Mary Jo (Alroy) Mersnick of South Range, WI, Myrna Sampson of Bloomington, MN, and Christine Sorenson of Falls Church, VA.

In honor of John’s compassionate nature, the family requests that, instead of flowers, individuals consider volunteering with their local Hospice to bring comfort and joy to patients in need. John always looked forward to their visits and understood the impact of a caring presence.

A visitation will be held on November 4, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Downs Funeral Home, located at 1617 N. 19th St. The funeral service, officiated Rev. Darrell Kyle, will follow. John will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery, where his spirit will continue to inspire those who visit.

To share condolences and memories, please visit www.downsfh.com.

