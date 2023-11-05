Exclusive Livestream Event: Celebrating 30 Years of Doom with Carmack and Romero

As the iconic first-person shooter Doom gears up to celebrate its 30th anniversary on December 10, fans are in for a treat. Two key figures behind the legendary game, John Carmack and John Romero, will be joining forces once again for an exclusive livestreamed discussion. The renowned videogame historian, David Craddock, will moderate the event, taking a deep dive into what is regarded as one of the most influential video games of all time.

The story of Doom’s inception is well-known; a group of passionate individuals at id Software broke away to create a game that would revolutionize the world of PC gaming. Through their innovative technology, bold design choices, and unwavering determination, they unleashed Doom and forever changed the landscape of the industry. However, fame and success eventually led to the founders’ parting ways, surrounded rumors of discord and animosity.

In his recent autobiography, “Doom Guy: Life in First Person,” Romero revealed a different side of the story. Contrary to popular belief, he and Carmack were not bitter enemies but rather close friends. Romero emphasized that the intense pressure they faced as young creators fueled their collaboration, ultimately allowing them to publish an astonishing 32 games in just six years.

The conversation between Carmack and Romero continues even today, with both individuals leaving their mark on the gaming industry through their respective endeavors. Carmack has ventured into the realms of virtual reality and aerospace, while Romero has continued to make significant contributions to the first-person shooter genre, culminating in the highly anticipated release of Sigil 2, which serves as the unofficial sixth episode of the original Doom.

The live event, titled “To Hell and Back: Romero and Carmack,” will be streamed on Twitch on December 10 at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET/8 pm GMT. Fans can expect a captivating journey down memory lane and a reaffirmation that, yes, Carmack and Romero are still very much friends.