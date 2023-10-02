John Oliver Responds to Reddit Protests

John Oliver has addressed the viral Reddit protests that took place earlier this summer, in which he played a significant role. These protests emerged in response to Reddit’s API changes, which resulted in popular third-party apps, such as Apollo, shutting down due to the increased fees. As a form of protest, many major subreddits went dark, and after reopening, they insisted on allowing only images of John Oliver to be posted.

During a recent episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver expressed his amusement at the protests, describing them as a “pretty inspiring act of malicious compliance.” He acknowledged the creativity shown Redditors in selecting images of him, including depictions of him as a muppet, a blobfish, and appearing in a piece of toast. Oliver even highlighted his favorite image, labeled “John Oliver Wick,” which humorously imagines him as Professor Snape committing armed robbery.

The comedian also found amusement in the confusion caused the protests among some local news anchors. He played a clip of KTLA 5 newsreaders discussing whether Oliver was chosen because he was “boring” or, as stated in the protesters’ mission statement, “sexy.” Oliver jokingly commented on the hosts’ lack of preparedness and their attempts to Google the story live on air, comparing them to improvising actors who were given the words “Reddit,” “sexy,” and “John Oliver” and had to create a scene around those prompts.

In summary, John Oliver has responded to the Reddit protests with humor and appreciation for the creativity displayed Redditors. He found joy in the confusion caused among local news anchors and their attempts to understand the protest. The protests themselves were an act of malicious compliance against Reddit’s API changes, leading to temporary shutdowns of major subreddits and the exclusive posting of images of John Oliver.

Definitions:

API – Application Programming Interface, a set of rules and protocols that allow different software applications to communicate with each other.

