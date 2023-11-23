New Article: The Impact of Celebrity Casting on Streaming Services

In a recent episode of “Last Week Tonight,” host John Oliver took aim at Apple TV+ for its treatment of employees and its reliance on celebrity-driven content. While discussing the working conditions of dollar stores, Oliver criticized the streaming service for its disregard of the wellbeing of its workers. He highlighted an incident where an employee who had experienced an armed robbery was pressured to reopen the store immediately, comparing it to Apple TV+’s indifference to the experiences of its viewers.

Oliver also touched on the trend of celebrities flocking to Apple TV+, suggesting that it has become a platform for them to hide. This critique reflects a growing sentiment among late-night hosts and comedians who have recently made jokes at the expense of the streaming service. Colbert, for instance, jokingly claimed that Apple had “canceled Jon Stewart again” after the cancellation of “The Problem with Jon Stewart.” This reference alludes to the show’s reported termination due to Apple’s interference regarding coverage on China and artificial intelligence.

Interestingly, Oliver didn’t shy away from criticizing his own parent network, Warner Bros. Discovery. He humorously singled out Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos for his use of the word “fabulous” to describe the company’s success during challenging times. Oliver cheekily suggested that “fabulous” would be better suited for describing trivia matters like a quirky hat or the cast of a reality TV show.

The episode also included a nod to the highly anticipated appearance of Kim Cattrall in “And Just Like That,” the reboot of “Sex and the City.” Cattrall’s brief cameo in the second season garnered significant attention and became one of the most talked-about moments of the show.

Overall, the episode sheds light on the impact of celebrity casting on streaming services like Apple TV+. It raises questions about the prioritization of star power over workers’ rights and the quality of content being produced. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, it’s important to examine the consequences of this trend.