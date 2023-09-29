Obituary: John Munnings, a Celebrated Resident of Northfield, Passes Away at 92

John Munnings, a beloved resident of Northfield, Minnesota, passed away on September 23, 2023, at the age of 92. Munnings had been a prominent figure in the community and will be dearly missed all who knew him. His funeral service will be held on October 14, 2023, at the Bierman, Benson & Langehough Funeral Home in Northfield, with visitation starting at noon and a celebration of life at 1 p.m.

John Munnings dedicated his life to serving others and making a positive impact in his community. He was known for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to helping those in need. Munnings actively participated in various local organizations and initiatives, tirelessly volunteering his time and resources for the betterment of Northfield.

Munnings leaves behind a lasting legacy. His contributions to the community will be remembered and cherished all. His selflessness and dedication serve as an inspiration to future generations, encouraging others to follow in his footsteps and make a difference in their own communities.

The funeral arrangements for John Munnings are being handled Bierman, Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. Friends, family, and community members are invited to pay their respects during the visitation hour and attend the celebration of life ceremony to honor his memory. The internment at Markham Cemetery will take place at a later date, allowing loved ones to bid their final farewells in a more intimate setting.

John Munnings will forever be remembered as a compassionate and devoted resident of Northfield. His impact on the community will continue to be felt, as his spirit of service lives on in the hearts of those he touched.

Sources:

– Bierman, Benson & Langehough Funeral Home