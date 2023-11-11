Get Ready for Black Friday: Massive Discounts on Samsung TVs at John Lewis

Looking to upgrade your TV this Black Friday? Look no further than John Lewis, as they have launched some incredible deals on high-tech Samsung TVs that can save you hundreds of pounds. As a market leader in the electronics industry, Samsung is renowned for its top-quality products with cutting-edge technology. However, these premium items usually come with a hefty price tag. That’s why John Lewis’ Black Friday deals are worth celebrating, as they allow you to score big savings and have more money left over for Christmas presents!

One of the standout deals is on Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV. Released this year, this TV delivers unrivaled picture quality thanks to its Quantum Dot technology, providing a vibrant and colorful display with minimal glare. With four times the number of pixels compared to full HD TVs, it offers a truly immersive and lifelike viewing experience. John Lewis has slashed the price of the 43″ model a staggering £400, now available for just £799 instead of £1,199. The 50″ model is also discounted to £999, saving you £300 from its original price of £1,299. As an added bonus, both models come with a free Samsung Bluetooth soundbar and six months of Disney+ subscription at no extra cost.

If you’re looking for a TV that seamlessly blends with your home decor, Samsung’s The Frame QLED Art Mode Smart TV is the perfect choice. Designed to resemble a picture frame, it transforms into a showcase of artwork and photography when not in use, creating an aesthetic addition to your living space. The glare-free QLED 4K Matte display eliminates frustrating reflections, ensuring a captivating viewing experience. John Lewis has reduced the price of certain models of The Frame £300, making the 50″ model available for £899 and the 55″ model for £999. Plus, you can save 50% on selected soundbars and enjoy six months of Disney+ for free.

Don’t miss out on these incredible deals! Visit John Lewis this Black Friday to upgrade your TV and enjoy the ultimate home entertainment experience with Samsung’s top-of-the-line technology.