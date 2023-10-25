John Legend Expands His Empire into the Tech World

John Legend, the renowned Grammy-winning singer, is making waves in the tech industry with the launch of his first-ever startup, It’s Good. Unlike typical social apps, It’s Good focuses on providing personalized restaurant and travel recommendations, tailored to individual tastes and preferences.

Speaking at the prestigious Tech Live conference, hosted the Wall Street Journal, Legend unveiled his exciting new venture. He emphasized the app’s commitment to fostering a positive and supportive community, where users are encouraged to share only their favorite recommendations.

With a pre-seed round of funding, It’s Good has already secured an impressive $5 million investment from Lightspeed Venture Partners. Nicole Quinn, a partner with Lightspeed, highlighted the flawed reliance on anonymous reviews and public opinion found on platforms like Yelp or Trip Advisor. Instead, It’s Good allows users to follow individuals they respect and admire, amplifying their trusted recommendations.

Lightspeed Venture Partners boasts an impressive celebrity-filled business portfolio, including Goop (founded Gwyneth Paltrow), Haus Labs (Lady Gaga), Autograph (Tom Brady), and The Honest Company (Jessica Alba). The association with Hollywood powerhouses and their vast influence on social media provides It’s Good with instant visibility and a certain prestige that sets it apart from other social startups.

This latest venture marks another achievement in John Legend’s expanding roster of entrepreneurial pursuits. Aside from his foray into tech, Legend has also created a successful skincare line. He aims to celebrate the diversity and beauty of all skin types offering high-quality, accessible products to promote healthy and radiant skin for everyone.

