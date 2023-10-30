John Legend Prioritizes Mental Well-being Taking a Break from Social Media

Renowned artist John Legend recently made headlines after he decided to step away from social media platforms, recognizing the detrimental impact they were having on his mental health. Legend, known for his relaxed demeanor, expressed concerns about the growing toxicity of platforms, particularly Twitter, which led him to reduce his online presence.

In a candid conversation with Yahoo Life, Legend, who remains active on Instagram and TikTok, opened up about the overwhelming transparency and constant influx of discourse that had become burdensome. Believing it was necessary for his own well-being, Legend stated, “After a while, I was just like, ‘You know, I don’t need that.’ And it’s truly better for my mental health. I just found it better for my mental health to stay away.”

Legend’s decision highlights the importance of prioritizing mental health in a world dominated social media. Despite his calm disposition, he emphasizes the need for individuals to engage in open conversations and therapy to address past experiences and emotional well-being.

Reflecting on the therapeutic value of his tour, “An Evening with John Legend,” where he delves into his personal history, Legend revealed, “It’s been good for me being on my solo tour this year because I talk about my youth, my family, and my upbringing, and all the ups and downs I had.” He emphasizes the significance of addressing one’s past, either with a therapist or a loved one, as a crucial step toward maintaining mental health.

John Legend’s choice to distance himself from social media serves as a powerful message about the importance of self-care in an era dominated online platforms. Taking a break from the virtual world allows individuals to focus on their mental and emotional well-being, reinforcing the necessity of slowing down and prioritizing one’s mental health in an increasingly fast-paced society.

