John Hennessey’s Impressive Car Collection

John Hennessey, the founder of Hennessey Performance, is widely recognized as one of the leading automotive tuners in the United States. Known for his expertise in modifying and enhancing high-performance vehicles, it comes as no surprise that Hennessey himself has a remarkable car collection. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable cars in his possession.

One of the standout pieces in Hennessey’s collection is a stunning 1969 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible. This car holds a special place in his heart, as it is similar to his very first vehicle. However, this particular Oldsmobile was a generous gift from his family in celebration of his 60th birthday. Admired for its luxurious upgrade from other muscle cars of its time, this Oldsmobile offered a range of powerful V8 engines.

Among his treasured possessions is also a 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4. Although maintained in its original factory condition, this car signifies Hennessey’s extensive history with vehicles of this kind. He achieved incredible feats with a similar model, including setting a record for reaching a speed of 177 miles per hour during the Pikes Peak race and the Bonneville Salt Flats.

Hennessey’s collection also boasts a remarkable 2005 Dodge Viper, which he initially customized for the founder of Remax real estate company. However, when the opportunity arose to acquire a Venom F5 Roadster, Hennessey made the trade, relinquishing the Viper and adding the iconic supercar to his fleet.

Another noteworthy addition to his collection is a 2014 Cadillac CTS-V wagon, a vehicle reminiscent of one he had previously owned. This model holds sentimental value as Hennessey fondly remembers taking his children to school in it. Its engine, equipped with dump valves ahead of the mufflers, emanated an exhilarating sound that thrilled his kids whenever they requested to experience the raw power of the supercharged V8.

Last but certainly not least, Hennessey proudly possesses his very own Venom F5, featuring an exquisite pearl white body. While contemplating listing this prized possession on Bring a Trailer, he reveals that another F5 is currently in production for the family’s collection. It only makes sense, as owning multiple iterations of the same vehicle when you are the founder of the manufacturing company becomes redundant.

John Hennessey’s car collection not only demonstrates his passion for high-performance vehicles but also reflects his exceptional craftsmanship and influence in the automotive industry. Each car holds a unique story and represents a milestone in his illustrious career.