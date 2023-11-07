John Hennessey’s Impressive Car Collection Revealed

Renowned automotive tuner, Hennessey Performance, has become a household name in the United States. But what about the man behind the company? John Hennessey, the founder himself, boasts an awe-inspiring car collection that speaks volumes about his passion for automobiles. Let’s take a closer look at some of the incredible vehicles he owns.

First on the list is a 1969 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible. This particular car holds sentimental value to Hennessey as it resembles his very first vehicle. A heartfelt gift from his family on his 60th birthday, this Oldsmobile 442 Convertible represents a step up in luxury from the muscle cars of its time. While the details of its V8 engine remain undisclosed, its presence in Hennessey’s collection is undoubtedly a testament to its exceptional performance.

Another remarkable addition is the 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4. Though in stock condition, Hennessey certainly has a fond history with similar cars. He famously set a high-speed record of 177 miles-per-hour for its class at the Bonneville Salt Flats and even competed with one at Pikes Peak. Hennessey humorously refers to his attempt at building a budget-friendly version of the iconic Porsche 959.

The collection wouldn’t be complete without the inclusion of a 2005 Dodge Viper. Originally crafted for the founder of Remax real estate company, this twin-turbo beast boasts an astonishing 1,000 horsepower. Interestingly, it became part of Hennessey’s collection when the original owner decided to trade it for the illustrious Venom F5 Roadster.

Let’s not forget the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V wagon, reminiscent of a car that was once part of Hennessey’s fleet. This vehicle held a special place in his heart as he even used it to drop off his children at school. With dump valves ahead of the mufflers, the supercharged V8 engine produced a roar that delighted his kids whenever they requested an auditory thrill.

Of course, we can’t ignore the pièce de résistance of Hennessey’s collection – his very own Venom F5. This stunning pearl white beauty is a sight to behold. However, Hennessey contemplates selling it on Bring a Trailer because he already has another one of these incredible supercars in production for his personal family collection. It only makes sense to let go of one when you’re also the mastermind behind their creation.

John Hennessey’s car collection truly reflects his deep appreciation for automotive excellence. With each vehicle, he showcases his love of speed, power, and unparalleled craftsmanship. One can only imagine the exhilaration that comes from owning such extraordinary machines.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How did John Hennessey acquire his car collection?

John Hennessey obtained his impressive car collection through various means, including receiving gifts from his family and engaging in trades with other car enthusiasts.

2. Is John Hennessey planning to sell his Venom F5?

Yes, John Hennessey is considering listing his Venom F5 on Bring a Trailer because he is currently working on another one for his personal family collection.

3. What is the significance of the 1969 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible in Hennessey’s collection?

The 1969 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible holds sentimental value for John Hennessey as it resembles his first-ever car. This vehicle also represents a step up in luxury compared to other muscle cars of its time.

4. What modifications were made to the 2005 Dodge Viper in Hennessey’s collection?

The 2005 Dodge Viper in John Hennessey’s collection features a twin-turbo setup, enhancing its power output to an incredible 1,000 horsepower.

5. How did Hennessey come up with the idea of a budget Porsche 959?

John Hennessey humorously refers to his attempt at building a poor man’s version of the iconic Porsche 959. Though the details are not provided, it showcases his desire to recreate the performance of this legendary car within a more affordable framework.