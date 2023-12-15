Victoria Gotti Puts New York City Properties on the Market

Victoria Gotti, daughter of the infamous mobster John Gotti, has recently listed nine of her New York City properties for sale. While the sales listings are active, Gotti has made it clear that she is not actively seeking to sell these commercial properties unless she receives an offer that catches her eye.

Gotti inherited these properties from her ex-husband Carmine Agnello during their contentious divorce in 2002. The properties, which include retail and automotive structures, have been receiving constant offers from brokers and potential buyers. However, Gotti has consistently turned them down, stating that none of her 17 properties are currently for sale.

Although Gotti has shown interest in considering offers, she is not in a hurry to part with her real estate portfolio. The upkeep costs for these properties, scattered throughout Queens, have been a financial burden. Gotti currently owes more than $635,000 in property taxes on these holdings.

Among the notable offerings is a three-lot assemblage on Liberty Avenue, featuring over 80 feet of frontage. Another property, located at 120-01 Sutphin Blvd., has been on the market since 2022. This site offers the opportunity to build up to 40,000 square feet and is ideal for various developments.

Selling these properties has not been without challenges. Richard Libbey, the broker representing these listings, has emphasized the importance of potential buyers providing proof of financing before making serious offers. The legacy and association with the infamous John Gotti have also played a role in the interest surrounding these properties.

While Gotti may consider selling if the right offer comes along, for now, she remains focused on maintaining her real estate portfolio.