Victoria Gotti Reluctantly Considers Selling New York City Properties

Victoria Gotti, daughter of the notorious mobster John Gotti, has put several of her New York City properties up for sale. While Gotti asserts that she isn’t particularly keen on selling the commercial properties unless there’s an offer she simply can’t refuse, she admits to receiving offers on a regular basis.

Gotti inherited these properties from her ex-husband Carmine Agnello during their contentious separation in 2002. The holdings consist of retail and automotive structures in various locations throughout Queens. Despite the active sales listings for these properties, Gotti has repeatedly stated that none of them are actually for sale, although she does admit that if an offer catches her eye, she might consider it.

However, the upkeep costs for these properties are significant. Gotti currently owes more than $635,000 in property taxes. One notable property that is up for sale is a three-lot assemblage on Liberty Avenue, offering over 80 feet of frontage. Another property, located at 120-01 Sutphin Blvd., has been on the market since 2022 and comes with approximately 40,000 buildable square feet.

Interested parties can submit non-binding offers and request their own specific terms for these properties. Richard Libbey of Atlantic Beach Associates, the broker representing these listings, has revealed that there has been an influx of offers, including a recent $5 million bid. However, selling these properties has not been without its challenges, with legal battles for eviction in the past.

Despite the difficulties faced landlords, especially during the pandemic, Gotti’s properties continue to attract potential buyers. Libbey insists that any serious offers must come with proof of financing, emphasizing that substantial financial backing is necessary for any potential deal to materialize.

These sales underscore the legacy of Victoria Gotti, whose life has been intertwined with the notorious John Gotti. With some of these properties sitting on the market for more than 550 days, Gotti reluctantly contemplates parting ways with her New York City real estate holdings.