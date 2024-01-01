John Fetterman Opens Up About Social Media and Mental Health Struggles

John Fetterman, the Democratic US senator from Pennsylvania, recently revealed that social media worsened his battle with mental depression last year. Speaking in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, Fetterman shared that the comments and online harassment he and his family faced on social media played a significant role in his depression, which led him to be hospitalized for six weeks in February.

Fetterman acknowledged that social media can act as an “accelerant” for mental health issues, expressing astonishment at the number of people who choose to direct negativity towards strangers, particularly his family. After securing victory in an open Senate seat in November 2022, Fetterman faced intense scrutiny and criticism on social media, despite his success.

The senator admitted that he made the mistake of checking social media commentary a few weeks after his election victory. This decision only served to worsen the anxiety he felt about being sworn into office and added to the weight he was already carrying. Fetterman described the relentless volume and source of the online negativity as overwhelming, questioning whether this was a preview of what his life would be like from that point forward.

The impact of social media on Fetterman’s mental health was severe. He experienced physical symptoms such as weight loss and a lack of energy, making it difficult for him to even get out of bed. As his depression persisted, Fetterman began distancing himself from his family and avoiding interactions with his staff.

Eventually, on his son’s 14th birthday, Fetterman sought treatment for clinical depression at the Walter Reed medical center. His hospital stay lasted six weeks, longer than the average inpatient treatment for depression. This was not Fetterman’s first medical ordeal during his Senate campaign, as he also survived a stroke that nearly took his life.

Despite initially fearing that his mental health struggles would end his political career, Fetterman has chosen to be transparent about his journey. Experts commend him for sharing his experiences, noting that it could inspire others who are reluctant to seek help for their own mental health issues. Fetterman’s commitment to discussing his bout with depression and raising awareness is a risk he is willing to take if it helps others.

As he continues to maintain his mental health, Fetterman has adopted a more selective approach to social media. He cautions against relying on social media for mental health support and encourages viewers to consider prioritizing their well-being over online interactions.