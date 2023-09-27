John Daly’s Statue at Mystic Rock Golf Course Plays Host to Hornets

John Daly, the legendary golfer known for his unconventional lifestyle, recently took to Instagram to share an amusing encounter at the Mystic Rock Golf Course at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. In the photo, Daly’s statue can be seen surrounded a hornets’ nest, prompting him to humorously thank the hornets for making the statue appear “life-size.”

Daly’s Instagram post has garnered attention and humorous comments from his followers, including country artist Randy Houser who asked if the hornets were causing any itching or stinging. Another follower jokingly added that the statue should have its own beer and cigarette. These interactions exemplify the unique following that Daly has acquired throughout his career.

Known for his larger-than-life personality both on and off the golf course, John Daly has always embraced his unconventional image. From flipping over golf carts to partnering with brands like Hooters and Taco Bell, Daly has etched his own path in the golfing world.

This amusing incident at the Mystic Rock Golf Course only adds to the mystique surrounding John Daly. As the Ryder Cup approaches, golf enthusiasts can anticipate more surprises and excitement from the golf legend. With Daly, it’s always guaranteed to be a remarkable and unpredictable experience.

