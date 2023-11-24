Celebrities Show Support for Melissa Barrera After Her Controversial Exit from Scream 7

Several celebrities have taken to social media to express their support for Melissa Barrera after she was dropped from the upcoming film Scream 7. The actress was fired due to comments made on Instagram that the film’s production company deemed to be antisemitic.

In the initial comments, Barrera referred to Israel as “colonized” land and criticized Western media for allegedly portraying only one side of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Following her dismissal, Barrera expressed her commitment to speaking out for those in need and advocating for peace, human rights, and freedom.

Although it was later revealed that Jenna Ortega’s departure from Scream 7 was decided months before Barrera’s exit, many people still saw the two incidents as connected. This led to further support for Barrera and discussions surrounding the issue.

Celebrities such as John Cusack, Rowan Blanchard, Boots Riley, Kehlani, Lauren Jauregui, Emma Seligman, John Wesley Shipp, Matthew A. Cherry, and others voiced their solidarity with Barrera and Ortega through social media posts, comments, and tags. These individuals expressed their concern about the situation and criticized the decision to fire Barrera.

While opinions vary on the matter, the controversy has sparked important conversations about free speech, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the responsibilities of actors and actresses when discussing sensitive issues on public platforms.

