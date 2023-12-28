John Cena’s Film Career: From Box Office Flop to Streaming Hit

Summary: Despite receiving negative reviews upon its release, John Cena’s debut film “The Marine” has found new success on Netflix, garnering over five million viewers in just one week. Cena’s dedication and work ethic have also earned him praise from fellow wrestlers, such as AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF.

John Cena’s foray into Hollywood began with “The Marine” in 2006, a movie in which he plays a Marine officer on a mission to rescue his kidnapped wife. Despite earning only $22 million at the box office and being panned critics, the film has now become a surprise hit on the online streaming platform Netflix.

In a week-long period between December 18th and 24th, “The Marine” was watched over five million viewers, propelling it onto Netflix’s Global Top Ten list for the first time. This newfound success highlights the power of streaming platforms in reviving and popularizing older films.

“The Marine” also spawned a series of films featuring other WWE wrestlers such as The Miz, Shawn Michaels, Becky Lynch, Naomi (Trinity Fatu), and Ted Dibiase Jr., further expanding the franchise’s reach and fanbase.

Recently, John Cena attended the movie premiere for “The Iron Claw” where he had an encounter with MJF, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion. In an interview with SE Scoops, MJF shared the details of their conversation, expressing his admiration for Cena’s dedication and professionalism.

During their interaction, Cena personally praised MJF’s work and expressed his respect for his professionalism. The conversation continued on the red carpet, with MJF acknowledging Cena as an inspiration and a role model due to his consistent hard work and refusal to “phone it in” throughout his career.

While “The Marine” may not have achieved immediate success upon its release, its resurgence on Netflix and Cena’s continued impact in the film industry serve as a testament to his perseverance and ability to inspire both fellow wrestlers and audiences worldwide.

