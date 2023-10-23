John Cena’s WWE Future Uncertain Amid Hollywood Actors’ Strike

John Cena’s future with WWE is currently uncertain due to the ongoing actors’ strikes in Hollywood. The professional wrestler and actor recently made a special appearance as a referee for LA Knight’s Payback clash with The Miz.

During the match, Cena teamed up with Knight and defeated Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. However, with the actors’ strikes disrupting the filming schedules of various projects in Hollywood, it remains unclear when Cena will be able to fully commit to his wrestling career.

The actors’ strikes have been taking place in response to contract negotiations and disagreements between production companies and performers. These strikes have led to delays and cancellations in the production of movies, TV shows, and other entertainment projects.

As a sought-after actor in Hollywood, Cena is likely to be involved in these strikes and may have to prioritize his acting commitments over his wrestling career. This could potentially impact his availability for WWE events and storylines in the future.

While Cena has been known for his ability to balance his wrestling and acting careers in the past, the current situation with the actors’ strikes adds a level of uncertainty to his future plans in WWE.

It remains to be seen how the ongoing actors’ strikes will affect Cena’s involvement with WWE. Fans will have to wait and see whether Cena will be able to make regular appearances in the wrestling ring or if his focus will be primarily on his Hollywood projects until the strike is resolved.

