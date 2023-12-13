John Cena Acknowledges MJF on Instagram

John Cena has once again baffled his 20+ million followers on Instagram with a cryptic post. But this time, there seems to be a connection between his post and his recent encounter with AEW World Champion MJF on the red carpet.

In his Instagram post on December 12th, Cena shared a picture of a scarf that closely resembled the brown-colored Burberry scarf with a checkered pattern worn MJF. This came shortly after Cena and MJF met at the premiere of the movie “Iron Claw” on December 11th, where they were photographed shaking hands in their suits.

The surprising sight of these two wrestling superstars from different promotions together on the same platform has piqued the curiosity of fans. So, what was the event that brought them together?

“Iron Claw” is a film that delves into the lives of the Von Erich wrestling family, chronicling their tragedies and their efforts to elevate their legacy in the squared circle. The movie has gained recognition even from Dwayne Johnson, who mentioned the Von Erichs on Joe Rogan’s podcast. It turns out that MJF was present at the premiere because he plays a kayfabe character named Lance Von Erich in the film.

Although Cena’s appearance in “Iron Claw” is brief and dialogue-free, it has been revealed that he originally had a larger role, which was reduced during the final editing process. Alongside Cena, other wrestling personalities like Baron Corbin and Liv Morgan were also present at the premiere.

While Cena’s Instagram post remains a mystery in terms of its exact meaning, it undoubtedly alludes to his recent meeting with MJF. This unexpected connection between the two wrestling icons has sparked speculation among fans and has certainly generated interest in both Cena’s post and the upcoming release of “Iron Claw.”

Are you intrigued Cena’s Instagram post? Will you be watching “Iron Claw”? Let us know your thoughts!