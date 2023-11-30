Pinterest Appoints Johan Gipch as New Director of Content Strategy for EMEA

Pinterest has recently announced the appointment of Johan Gipch as the new Director of Content Strategy for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. In his new role, Johan will be based in Paris and will report directly to Malik Ducard, the Chief Content Officer (CCO) at Pinterest.

As the Director of Content Strategy for EMEA, Johan’s responsibilities will involve building and managing a team to scale actionable content on Pinterest. This will be achieved through collaborations, product enhancements, and community activations. By leveraging partnerships with content providers such as publishers, merchants, brands, and creators, Pinterest aims to expand its content ecosystem and provide highly personalized recommendations to its users.

Pinterest is known for offering durable and personalized content experiences to its users, with a range of formats that lead them from discovery to action, including shopping. Under Johan Gipch’s leadership, Pinterest has already formed successful partnerships with renowned institutions and events in the industry, such as the Louvre, MasterChef, Condé Nast, and Lollapalooza France.

Johan brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having previously served as the Director of Content for Southern Europe at Pinterest. He played a crucial role in scaling content partnerships in the region and establishing a long-term vision for Pinterest. Prior to joining Pinterest, Johan held leadership positions in business development at Webedia, Tumblr, and Ekstend. He also spent six years at Yahoo!, where he oversaw content marketing programs and creative strategy.

With his proven track record of building effective teams and achieving high-impact results, Johan Gipch is well-equipped to drive Pinterest’s content strategy in EMEA for the next phase of growth. His extensive knowledge of Pinterest and its content provider ecosystem makes him an excellent fit for the role.

FAQ:

Q: What is Johan Gipch’s new role at Pinterest?

A: Johan Gipch has been appointed as the new Director of Content Strategy for the EMEA region.

Q: Where is Johan Gipch based for his new role?

A: Johan Gipch is based in Paris for his new role at Pinterest.

Q: Who will Johan Gipch report to in his new role?

A: Johan Gipch will report directly to Malik Ducard, the Chief Content Officer at Pinterest.

Q: What will be Johan Gipch’s responsibilities as the Director of Content Strategy for EMEA?

A: Johan Gipch will be responsible for creating and managing a team to scale actionable content on Pinterest in the EMEA region.

Q: What partnerships has Pinterest already formed under Johan Gipch’s leadership?

A: Pinterest has formed partnerships with institutions and events such as the Louvre, MasterChef, Condé Nast, and Lollapalooza France under Johan Gipch’s leadership.