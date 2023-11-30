Pinterest Appoints Johan Gipch as Director of Content Strategies for EMEA

Pinterest has recently announced the appointment of Johan Gipch as the new Director of Content Strategies for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Gipch, who previously served as the Director of Content for Southern Europe at Pinterest, will be based in Paris and will report to Malik Ducard, the Chief Content Officer of the company.

In his previous role, Gipch played a crucial part in establishing Pinterest’s long-term vision for scaling content partnerships in the region. Under his leadership, Pinterest formed significant partnerships with renowned organizations such as the Louvre, MasterChef, Condé Nast, and Lollapalooza France. Gipch’s extensive experience also includes leadership positions in business development at companies like Webedia, Tumblr, Ekstend, and Yahoo!, where he spearheaded content marketing programs and creative strategies. He holds a master’s degree in Sales and Marketing from ESDES Business School.

According to Malik Ducard, Gipch’s track record of building effective teams and achieving high-impact results, coupled with his comprehensive knowledge of Pinterest and its content provider ecosystem, makes him the perfect fit for driving the company’s EMEA strategy in its next phase of growth.

Gipch himself expressed enthusiasm for expanding Pinterest’s sources of content to include a broader range of publishers, marketers, brands, and creators. He emphasized how Pinterest’s content is increasingly bridging the gap between inspiration and action, making it easier for users to make purchases directly on the platform. Gipch looks forward to collaborating with more content providers in Europe, aiming to enhance their reach and provide users with more actionable ideas.

Johan Gipch will assume his new role with immediate effect, further strengthening Pinterest’s position as a leading platform for content discovery and inspiration.

FAQs

Who is Johan Gipch?

What will be Johan Gipch’s responsibilities?

What are some of Pinterest’s notable content partnerships?

How does Pinterest aim to connect inspiration and action for its users?

