Joey Votto Bids Farewell to Cincinnati Reds After 17-Year Career

Joey Votto, the renowned 40-year-old first baseman, expressed his gratitude to the people of Cincinnati in a heartfelt video shared on social media. Following the announcement that the Cincinnati Reds declined to pick up the $20 million option on his contract for 2024, Votto’s 17-year journey with the team has seemingly reached its conclusion.

Having spent his entire career with the Reds, Votto is now set to become a free agent for the first time. The decision to let go of the veteran player was based on the team’s belief that younger talents needed more playing time to develop. Despite this, Votto remains immensely popular among fans and holds a special place in the hearts of many.

Reflecting on his time in Cincinnati, Votto acknowledged the initial intimidation he felt as an 18-year-old Canadian arriving in the US. However, the city and its people embraced him, transforming his experience into the most remarkable period of his life. Votto’s impact on the Reds transcended baseball, becoming an emblem of resilience and dedication.

The Reds’ decision comes with a $7 million buyout for Votto, marking the end of a contract that guaranteed him an impressive $251.5 million over 12 seasons. As he explores new possibilities in free agency, Votto’s contributions to the Reds will forever be etched in the team’s history.

While his performance may have dipped in recent years, with a .202 batting average, 14 home runs, and 38 RBIs in 65 games this season, there is no denying the lasting impact he has made throughout his decorated career. A six-time All-Star and the 2010 National League MVP, Votto boasts an impressive .294 batting average, 356 home runs, and 1,144 RBIs.

Joey Votto’s departure from the Cincinnati Reds opens up a new chapter in his baseball journey, but his legacy and the memories he created will endure for years to come.

FAQs

1. Will Joey Votto retire after leaving the Cincinnati Reds?

No, Joey Votto will not retire after leaving the Cincinnati Reds. He has become a free agent and will have the opportunity to sign with another team.

2. How long did Joey Votto play for the Cincinnati Reds?

Joey Votto spent 17 years with the Cincinnati Reds, playing his entire career with the team.

3. What are Joey Votto’s career achievements?

Joey Votto is a six-time All-Star and was named the National League MVP in 2010. He holds an impressive batting average of .294, with 356 home runs and 1,144 RBIs.