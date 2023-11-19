Joe Lycett’s “Turdcast” Explores Celebrities’ Toilet Habits

Comedian Joe Lycett has taken a hilarious plunge into the podcast industry with his new audio series, “Turdcast.” The show invites famous celebrities to share their most intimate and amusing toilet stories. From monarchs to musicians, no one is exempt from the call of nature. Lycett’s whimsical fascination with this universal experience has culminated in a podcast that promises to reveal a side of celebrities we rarely hear about.

In a recent trailer for the podcast, Lycett declares, “Famous people are just like you, and just like you, they sometimes find themselves experiencing a blissful quarter of an hour with a novel and a multipack of Cushelle, or flooring it down the M6 in a race against time to find a Welcome Break cubicle.” Lycett’s unique blend of wit and irreverence shines through as he sets out to create a podcast that distinguishes itself from the sea of celebrity-centered shows.

He has already secured an impressive first guest: football legend turned television presenter Gary Lineker. Lineker will regale listeners with the full story of the infamous incident during the 1990 World Cup when he experienced an unfortunate mishap on the pitch. This announcement has sparked excitement among Lycett’s followers, prompting humorous and enthusiastic responses.

While “Turdcast” may seem like an unconventional choice for a podcast theme, it taps into a subject that is a great equalizer among people from all walks of life. The show invites us to embrace the humorous and often taboo nature of our bodily functions. From now on, listeners will have the opportunity to hear their favorite celebrities recount those often embarrassing and humanizing moments.

FAQ:

Q: When will the first episode of “Turdcast” be released?

A: The first episode of “Turdcast” will be available at 9am next Friday (November 24). Stay tuned!

Q: Who is Joe Lycett’s first guest on the show?

A: The first guest on “Turdcast” is former footballer and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker. He will share his infamous story from the 1990 World Cup.

Q: Why did Joe Lycett choose a podcast about toilet habits?

A: Lycett has always been fascinated the universal nature of going to the toilet. He believes that it’s a subject that connects us all and wanted to create a podcast that offers a unique and amusing perspective on this everyday experience.