Joe Lycett Launches Hilarious New Podcast Revolutionizing Celebrity Interviews

In a groundbreaking move that is sure to leave listeners in stitches, comedian Joe Lycett has unveiled his latest project: the Turdcast. This innovative podcast series aims to bridge the gap between celebrities and ordinary people delving into the intimate topic of toilet habits.

Lycett humorously points out that famous individuals are just as susceptible to the call of nature as the rest of us. Whether it’s enjoying a peaceful moment with a good book and a multipack of Cushelle or rushing to find a restroom on a busy highway, no subject is off-limits on the Turdcast.

The inaugural episode features football legend Gary Lineker as the first guest. Lineker candidly recalls his infamous on-pitch incident during England’s 1990 World Cup, which still haunts him to this day whenever he ventures into political discussions on social media.

The podcast promises to reveal more toilet-related stories from an array of notable personalities, including King Charles and Gary Barlow. From embarrassing emergencies to the dreaded realization that the roll of toilet paper has run out, listeners will be entertained these hilariously frank conversations.

Scheduled to premiere on November 24th, the Turdcast is set to become the ultimate destination for toilet humor enthusiasts. Whether you’re a number one or a number two aficionado, this podcast promises to tickle your funny bone and provide insight into the bathroom exploits of the rich and famous.

So, prepare to be entertained and enlightened Joe Lycett’s Turdcast, where no turd is left unturned and where laughter reigns supreme.

FAQ

1. What is the Turdcast?

The Turdcast is a new podcast series hosted comedian Joe Lycett, dedicated to exploring the toilet habits of celebrities.

2. When does the Turdcast premiere?

The Turdcast will be available on November 24th at 9 am.

3. Who is the first guest on the Turdcast?

The first guest on the Turdcast is football star Gary Lineker, known for his infamous on-pitch toilet incident during the 1990 World Cup.

4. What can listeners expect from the Turdcast?

Listeners can expect hilarious and candid conversations about toilet-related experiences, from embarrassing moments to funny anecdotes about running out of toilet paper.

5. Where can I listen to the Turdcast?

The Turdcast will be available on various podcast platforms.