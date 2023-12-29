Celebrities bid farewell to their relationships in 2023

In the glitzy world of showbiz, 2023 brought forth a mix of success and heartbreak for celebrities. While there were hit films and joyous weddings, several stars made headlines for announcing their breakups or divorces. Amidst the speculation and gossip surrounding these high-profile splits, let’s take a look back at some of the couples who bid farewell to their relationships in the past year.

American singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Sophie Turner, once considered a power couple, announced their divorce through an Instagram post in September. The couple expressed their mutual decision to amicably end their four-year marriage, urging everyone to respect their privacy during this challenging time.

Another notable separation was that of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. Chiranjeevi’s niece and actor announced their decision to part ways in July. Niharika emphasized the importance of kindness and sensitivity as they embarked on a new chapter in their lives, urging the public to respect their privacy.

Reality TV’s beloved duo from Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz, called it quits due to differences in their religious beliefs. Himanshi shared their decision on Instagram, stating that they hold no animosity toward each other and have decided to move forward in their lives.

In yet another separation, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa bid adieu to their marriage. Rajeev took to social media to express that though they couldn’t hold onto each other, their love would endure, and they would remain devoted parents to their daughter.

Social media influencer Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia also decided to part ways. Kusha acknowledged that ending their marriage was a difficult choice, but one that felt right at this stage in their lives. She emphasized their continued love and respect for each other.

Lastly, pop superstar Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, her ex-husband, quietly split in January and planned for divorce after two years of marriage. A source revealed that they had been facing difficulties even before January, but they still valued their friendship and wanted to remain best friends.

2023 brought both joy and heartbreak to the world of celebrities, reminding us that relationships are complex, even in the glitzy realm of fame. As we bid farewell to the year, we hope that these celebrities find peace and happiness in their personal lives moving forward.