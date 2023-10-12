Joe Jonas Shares Cryptic Message After Custody Battle Resolution

Joe Jonas has taken to Instagram to post a cryptic message following the resolution of the custody battle with his estranged wife, Sophie Turner. The couple had been engaged in a custody dispute over their two children, Willa and Delphine, after they announced their intention to divorce. However, they have now reached an agreement through mediation.

In a statement to Page Six, they confirmed that the children will spend equal time in both the United States and the United Kingdom, stating that they look forward to being great co-parents. Jonas’ Instagram post features a picture of himself looking into a mirror with the message written on it: “I am at the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing.”

Although this agreement is temporary, it marks an important step towards resolving the custody issue. Filing for divorce, Jonas faced allegations from Turner that he had changed his mind about moving abroad and was withholding the children’s passports. However, Jonas’ representative denied these claims, emphasizing his commitment to shared parenting and a fair agreement for the children.

According to court documents, the custody arrangement allows Turner to take the girls back to the UK from 9 October to 21 October, after which they will return to their father until 2 November. The custody swapping will continue until January 7, 2024, providing both parents with the opportunity to spend important holidays with their children.

The divorce petition filed Jonas cites an irretrievable breakdown in the marriage, and both parties have issued a joint statement expressing their amicable and mutual decision to divorce. As they navigate this new chapter in their lives, Jonas and Turner are focused on the well-being of their children and maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship.

