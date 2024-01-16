Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree Spotted Enjoying Winter Getaway

Reports are circulating that Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree have been spotted together in Aspen, Colorado, enjoying a romantic snowy getaway. Both Jonas and Bree were seen on a chair-lift, fully geared up in winter clothing, helmets, and goggles for a day of skiing. Photos shared the Daily Mail captured the alleged new couple laughing and chatting as they made their way up the mountain.

While the pair have not yet made their relationship “Instagram Official,” both Jonas and Bree shared pictures from their trip on social media. Bree even posted a playful photo of herself wearing a beanie that Jonas has been seen wearing in London.

This isn’t the first time the duo has been seen together. Earlier in the week, they were spotted boarding a private jet in Los Cabos, fueling speculation about their relationship. Jonas had been in the area for a scheduled private show with his brothers Nick and Kevin.

An insider revealed to US Weekly that Jonas is enjoying spending time with Bree while also prioritizing his children from his previous relationship with Sophie Turner. The source shared, “Things are still very new, but he’s happy and he’s open to seeing where things go.”

Jonas and Turner ended their relationship four months ago and have been co-parenting their two children. Turner has also seemingly moved on and has been seen kissing her new boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.

As the couple enjoys their winter getaway, fans are eagerly awaiting any updates about their budding romance. Only time will tell if Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree’s relationship will blossom into something more serious.