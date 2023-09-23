New Details Emerge in Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Divorce

A recent news report has revealed new information about the divorce proceedings between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. According to the BuzzFeed report, the couple had a fight on Joe Jonas’ 34th birthday, which ultimately led to Joe filing for divorce 15 days later. Sophie Turner claimed that she only found out about the divorce filing four days after it happened.

The court documents state that the breakdown of their marriage happened suddenly after an argument on August 15, 2023. Joe filed for divorce against Sophie in Florida on September 1, but Sophie only learned about it through the media on September 5.

Before the argument, Sophie had wished Joe a happy birthday on her Instagram Story, sharing a cute picture of them together. Reports of the couple selling their Miami home also made headlines, but it is revealed that they had actually started the proceedings to sell the house in April.

Sophie recently filed a lawsuit alleging that Joe was refusing to let their children, Willa and their 14-month-old daughter, return to England. Joe has responded to the lawsuit, stating that he initiated the divorce proceedings in Florida and that Sophie was aware of his intentions. The court in Florida has already issued an order restricting both parents from relocating the children.

Joe’s statement asserts that he is seeking shared parenting with the kids and is okay with them being raised in both the US and the UK. However, it is also mentioned that the children have spent the majority of their lives in the US.

The statement also addresses allegations of abduction, calling them misleading and an abuse of the legal system. It emphasizes that the children were not abducted.

