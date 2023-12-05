Davy Russell Joins Star-Studded Line-Up for Dancing with the Stars

In an exciting announcement, legendary jockey Davy Russell has been confirmed as the latest addition to the all-star cast of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars. Known for his exceptional career in horse racing, which includes winning the Grand National and the Cheltenham Cup, Russell is no stranger to the spotlight.

Joining a star-studded line-up, Russell will be sharing the dance floor with former Miss World Rosanna Davison, newsreader Eileen Dunne, Wild Youth singer David Whelan, drag queen Blu Hydrangea, TikTok star Miriam Mullins, Ireland’s Fittest Family presenter Laura Fox, and Fair City actor Shane Quigley Murphy. As the anticipation builds for the new series, viewers can expect an incredible display of talent and entertainment.

While the remaining celebrities taking part in Dancing with the Stars have yet to be revealed, fans eagerly await the exciting announcement which is expected to happen before the show premieres in January 2024.

Get ready to witness the dazzling footwork and captivating performances as these well-known faces take on the challenge of mastering various dance styles. From salsa to tango, waltz to contemporary, each week will bring a new spectacle that will leave viewers captivated.

With Davy Russell now part of the star-studded line-up, Dancing with the Stars promises to be an unforgettable and thrilling event. Prepare to be swept off your feet as these celebrities show off their hidden dancing skills and compete for the coveted mirror ball trophy. Don’t miss a beat as the newest season of Dancing with the Stars unfolds with dazzling energy and show-stopping routines.