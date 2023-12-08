Title: Joby Aviation Plans to Establish eVTOL Plant near Dayton

Summary:

Joby Aviation has announced its plans to build a manufacturing facility near Dayton International Airport in Ohio 2025. The facility will focus on producing electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL), often referred to as “flying cars.” While the state of Ohio initially estimated that the facility could employ up to 2,000 workers, recent documents suggest that around 1,200 jobs are expected initially. The city of Dayton and Dayton Development Coalition officials will be meeting with Joby representatives to discuss further details. Additionally, various projects seeking county ED/GE development funding were discussed in a committee meeting, including proposals from companies such as Diné Development Corp., Project Calabria, Project Transponder, Project Papyrus, Electro Polish, Display Dynamics, and Busy Bee Auto Parts.

Title: Joby Aviation to Establish Groundbreaking eVTOL Facility in Ohio



