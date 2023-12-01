New Opportunity at Evolve Clothing: Join Our Creative Team as a Social Media and Content Co-Ordinator

Evolve Clothing, a leading retailer in Ireland, is excited to announce a new opportunity for a Social Media and Content Co-Ordinator to join our dynamic and passionate team. With two physical store locations and a rapidly growing online business, we are committed to delivering a 5-Star service and capturing our brand ethos across multiple platforms.

Responsibilities

As the Social Media and Content Co-Ordinator, you will play a crucial role in enhancing our social media presence and creating engaging content. Some key responsibilities include:

Social Media:

– Developing innovative strategies to improve social media performance, audience growth, engagement rate optimization, and content effectiveness.

– Collaborating with various teams to plan and execute our social media strategy, including managing the content calendar and day-to-day operations of our social media accounts.

– Engaging with ambassadors, influencers, and brand groups to foster valuable partnerships.

– Creating captivating content, such as videos, stories, reels, competitions, etc.

Content Creation and Management:

– Ensuring a consistent message aligned with our brand voice and aesthetic.

– Crafting written and visual content for our website, social media platforms, email campaigns, blogs, and press releases.

– Collaborating with different teams to plan and implement engaging campaigns for digital channels.

– Organizing product photography for cut-outs, studio shoots, and lifestyle shoots.

Requirements

To be successful in this role, we are looking for candidates who meet the following criteria:

– A relevant third level qualification and/or a minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in a similar Social Media/Content role for a consumer brand.

– Strong organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines across different platforms.

– Excellent attention to detail and the ability to write compelling content for various channels.

– Proficiency in photography, videography, editing, and graphic design, with a good working knowledge of Adobe or similar software.

– A team player who can work independently and build strong relationships both internally and externally.

– Possession of a full EU driving license and access to own transportation is advantageous.

Apply Now

If you are ready to take the next step in your social media/marketing career and join our enthusiastic team, we invite you to submit your CV and a cover letter to [email protected]. Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Evolve Clothing offers a competitive salary, employee discounts, a company pension plan upon qualification, and on-site parking.

Join Evolve Clothing today and help shape our brand’s online presence with your creativity and vibrant ideas. We look forward to welcoming the newest addition to our team!

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

1. Can I apply for this position if I don’t have a relevant third level qualification?

While a relevant qualification is preferred, we also consider candidates with experience in a similar role. If you have at least 2-3 years’ experience working in a Social Media/Content role for a consumer brand, we encourage you to apply.

2. Is remote work an option for this position?

This position is a full-time, on-site role. We value collaboration and believe that working in-person allows for better team dynamics and coordination. Therefore, we are looking for someone who can work from our physical office locations.

3. What software or tools will I be using in this role?

Proficiency in Adobe or similar software is essential for this position. You will be utilizing tools for photography, videography, editing, and graphic design to create compelling content for our social media platforms and other digital channels.

4. Are there any benefits or perks associated with this role?

Yes, as part of our team, you will enjoy a competitive salary, employee discounts, a company pension plan upon qualification, and on-site parking.

5. How long does the recruitment process take?

We strive to review applications and shortlist candidates in a timely manner. However, please understand that due to the volume of applications we receive, only those short-listed will receive a reply. We appreciate your patience and understanding throughout the process.