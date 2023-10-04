Job Postings Mentioning Artificial Intelligence Have Doubled, Signaling the Impact on the Labor Market

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is causing a surge in job postings that mention AI skills, highlighting the immense impact this technology will have on the labor market. According to data from LinkedIn, job postings mentioning either AI or generative AI more than doubled globally between July 2021 and July 2023. Some countries, such as the U.K., saw an even greater increase compared to the global average.

AI skills are increasingly in demand across a wide range of industries and geographies. Job posts vary from roles directly involved in AI development, such as AI engineers, to positions where AI is listed as a required skill, such as digital product managers or cybersecurity consultants.

The impact of AI on job postings is not limited to increased demand; it also affects job applicants. LinkedIn’s Global Talent Trends report reveals that job posts mentioning AI or generative AI have experienced 17% greater application growth over the past two years compared to posts without such mentions. Additionally, a survey LinkedIn found that professionals worldwide expressed excitement about using AI, with 89% of respondents indicating their willingness to utilize this technology.

The rise in AI skills is evident on LinkedIn, with more users adding these skills to their profiles. Since the launch of ChatGPT alone, the pace at which LinkedIn members have added AI skills to their profiles has nearly doubled. The number of people claiming to have AI skills has increased ninefold since early 2016.

As employers and employees prepare for a future of work that includes AI, skills have become a crucial topic of discussion. The necessary skills and their required level of development have been debated, with some arguing that even basic knowledge can be beneficial. Businesses are increasingly aware of the importance of evolving skill sets in the changing work environment.

Expanding one’s skills and staying up-to-date with AI technology is vital for future-proofing careers. As the impact of AI on jobs becomes more apparent, it is essential to adapt and acquire AI skills to remain competitive in the labor market.

