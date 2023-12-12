Job Openings See Significant Decline, Indicating Potential Labor Market Shift

The latest data from the Labor Department reveals a substantial decrease in job openings during October, reaching its lowest point in 2½ years. This decline, totaling a 6.6% drop or 617,000 fewer openings, suggests a potential shift in the historically tight labor market. The reported number of employment openings, seasonally adjusted to 8.73 million, fell far below the Dow Jones estimate of 9.4 million. In fact, it marked the lowest level since March 2021.

This significant decrease in job vacancies resulted in a lowered ratio of openings to available workers, now at 1.3 to 1. Just a few months ago, this ratio was around 2 to 1, aligning closely with the pre-pandemic level of 1.2 to 1. The Federal Reserve pays close attention to this report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, as it seeks signs of labor slack. These findings could potentially impact the Fed’s decision-making regarding interest rates and other policy moves.

While job openings decreased notably, the total number of hires experienced a slight decline. Additionally, layoffs and separations saw modest increases. The rate of quits, indicating worker confidence in finding new employment, remained relatively unchanged. After peaking in 2021 and early 2022 during the Great Resignation period, the quits rate has now dropped to 2.3% from its previous level of 3% of total employment.

The decline in job openings was widespread across various industries. The most significant declines were observed in the education and health services sector, followed financial activities, leisure and hospitality, and retail.

These findings reinforce the Fed’s decision to maintain unchanged interest rates while monitoring upcoming labor market shifts. In addition to inflation, job opening data serves as a crucial factor in assessing labor demand and wage pressure. As the Fed’s top priority in recent times, this data will inform discussions during the upcoming policy meeting.

The JOLTS data arrives just before the release of the Labor Department’s nonfarm payrolls count for November. Economists anticipate an increase of 190,000, an improvement from October’s tally of 150,000.

The Federal Reserve has been focusing on the overheated jobs market as a primary concern in their efforts to address high inflation rates. The decline in job openings may offer some relief to policymakers suggesting a potential alignment of labor demand with supply.

As the two-day policy meeting approaches, it is widely expected that the Federal Open Market Committee will maintain interest rates. However, traders in the fed funds futures market have priced in rate cuts to begin in March in response to expected progress in inflation data and as a precaution against a possible economic slowdown or recession.

In other economic news, the ISM services index for November showed a reading of 52.7%, indicating expansion in companies reporting growth. This reading slightly surpassed October’s figures and exceeded the Dow Jones forecast. Notable improvements were observed in inventory sentiment, inventories, and new export orders. Employment showed a slight increase, while prices experienced a slight decrease, both remaining above the 50% threshold that denotes growth.