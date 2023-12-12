Job Openings Decrease, Signaling Potential Labor Market Shift

According to the latest report from the Labor Department, job openings in the United States took a significant slide in October, reaching their lowest point in two and a half years. The decline, amounting to a decrease of 617,000 openings or 6.6%, indicates a potential loosening of the historically tight labor market.

The total number of employment openings for the month was recorded at a seasonally adjusted 8.73 million, well below the 9.4 million estimation from Dow Jones and the lowest figure since March 2021. This drop in vacancies has also affected the ratio of openings to available workers, which now stands at 1.3 to 1. In previous months, the ratio was closer to 2 to 1 and is nearly aligned with pre-pandemic levels of 1.2 to 1.

This report is of particular significance to the Federal Reserve, as they closely monitor the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey to gauge signs of labor slack. With the Fed’s recent interest rate hikes aimed at curbing the labor market and taming inflation, this data will factor into their decision-making for future policy adjustments.

While job openings experienced a significant decline, total hires were only slightly affected, and layoffs and separations showed a modest increase. The quits rate, which serves as an indicator of worker confidence in job switching and finding alternative employment easily, remained relatively unchanged. After peaking at around 3% in late 2021 to early 2022 during the “Great Resignation,” the quits rate has since decreased to 2.3%.

The decrease in job openings was widespread across various industries. The sectors that experienced the biggest declines were education and health services, financial activities, leisure and hospitality, and retail.

Looking ahead, economists are anticipating an increase of 190,000 nonfarm payrolls in the Labor Department’s upcoming report for November. This follows October’s count of 150,000.

Overall, the decline in job openings provides some potential relief for the Federal Reserve, as it suggests a decrease in labor demand, which could help align the job market with supply. As policymakers continue their battle against high inflation, this shift in the labor market will be closely monitored during the upcoming Fed policy meeting.