New Job Opportunity: Join Our Exciting Street Team!

Are you ready for a thrilling and dynamic part-time job? Join our street team at Live 95! We are currently seeking energetic and tech-savvy individuals who are passionate about social media to join our team.

As part of Limerick’s Best Music Mix, you will represent our brand cruising around Limerick City and County in our sleek Live 95 SUVs. Not only will you have a blast, but you’ll also have the opportunity to create captivating content for our social media platforms.

If you’re someone who loves music, enjoys interacting with people, and has a knack for creating engaging content, then this may be the perfect job for you!

To be considered for this exciting opportunity, you must be 21 years of age or older, possess a valid drivers license, and have a clean driving record. Flexibility is key, as you must be available to work evenings, weekends, and some weekdays.

To apply, simply submit your CV and a cover letter below. We can’t wait to hear from you!

FAQ:

Q: What is the role of the street team at Live 95?

A: The street team represents Live 95 driving around Limerick City and County, engaging with people, and creating engaging content for social media.

Q: How old do I have to be to apply?

A: Applicants must be 21 years of age or older.

Q: What are the requirements for this job?

A: Applicants must have a valid drivers license, a clean driving record, and be available to work evenings, weekends, and some weekdays.

Q: What should I include in my application?

A: Please submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your passion for music, social media, and why you believe you’d be a great fit for the street team at Live 95.

Q: What happens after I submit my application?

A: Once your application is received, our team will review it and reach out to applicants who meet our requirements for further steps in the hiring process.