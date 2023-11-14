Join Our Dynamic Street Team and Showcase Limerick’s Vibrant Music Scene!

Looking for an exciting and flexible part-time job? Look no further! Live 95 is currently seeking individuals who are fun-loving, enthusiastic, and social media-savvy to join our dynamic street team. As the face of Limerick’s Best Music Mix, you will have the opportunity to experience the vibrant music scene of Limerick City and County while driving our sleek Live 95 SUVs.

In this role, you’ll get to create captivating content for our social media platforms, engaging with our audience and promoting the latest happenings in the local music scene. Whether it’s interviewing up-and-coming artists, documenting live performances, or showcasing the diverse music events, your creativity will play a crucial role in connecting the community and spreading the word about the tremendous talent in Limerick.

We are looking for individuals who are passionate about music, have excellent communication skills, and a good understanding of social media trends. Whether you’re a budding content creator or an aspiring journalist, this is a fantastic opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the media industry and build your professional network.

To be considered for the position, you must be 21 years or older, hold a valid and clean driver’s license, and be available to work evenings, weekends, and some weekdays. If you meet these requirements and are ready to embark on an exciting journey with our street team, we would love to hear from you!

Please submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your enthusiasm for music and why you’d be a perfect fit for Live 95. Our team is eager to review your application and potentially welcome you aboard.

FAQ:

Q: What qualifications do I need to join the street team?

A: To join our street team, you must be at least 21 years old, have a valid and clean driver’s license, and be available to work evenings, weekends, and some weekdays.

Q: Can I apply if I’m not a social media expert?

A: While social media knowledge is preferred, it’s not a requirement. As long as you’re eager to learn and create engaging content, we encourage you to apply.

Q: Is this a paid position?

A: Yes, our street team members are compensated for their time and efforts.

Q: What types of tasks will I be responsible for?

A: As a member of our street team, you will be involved in creating content for our social media platforms, covering music events, and promoting Live 95 in the local community.