Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Martial Arts Instructor Becomes a Mentor for Their Children

A new influential figure has emerged in the lives of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s children, Vivian and Ben. Joaquim Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor and martial arts trainer, has become a role model for the couple’s kids. The Brazilian model and her children have grown closer to Valente, fostering a strong bond through their shared love for the fighting discipline.

In a recent Instagram post, Bundchen congratulated Valente on his 30 years of dedicated service in martial arts. The post featured images of the quartet practicing together, highlighting the positive impact Valente has had on their lives. Bundchen expressed her admiration for Valente’s discipline and values, acknowledging his influence beyond the mat.

However, their close relationship has sparked rumors of a romantic involvement between Bundchen and Valente. Both being unmarried, their connection draws speculation from fans and the media. Bundchen, aware of these rumors, remains unfazed. She addresses the rumors, stating that they are simply based on the false assumption that being divorced makes her open to any romantic link. She emphasizes that Valente is primarily their teacher and someone she admires and trusts deeply. Bundchen appreciates the positive energy and influence Valente brings into their lives, especially for her children.

While the previous article alluded to potential romantic involvement, it is important to note that Bundchen’s statement clarifies their relationship as purely mentorship and friendship. Valente’s role as a martial arts instructor and life coach has earned him the respect of both Bundchen and her children, contributing to their personal growth and well-being.