Acid Burn Survivor Joanna Paliospirou Continues to Inspire with Her Travel Adventures in Vietnam

Joanna Paliospirou, an acid burn survivor, has been capturing the attention of her 240,000 followers on Instagram as she documents her travels in Vietnam. After an unforgettable vacation in the Greek islands and Croatia, Paliospirou embarked on a new adventure, sharing photos of the sights she encountered and the local cuisine she enjoyed.

In one of her Instagram stories, Paliospirou shared a video of a local man attempting to cross a busy road in Vietnam, cautioning her followers that this was the only way to traverse the roads safely. She used this moment to shed light on the unique challenges faced pedestrians in the country.

Prior to her trip, Paliospirou had faced a traumatic incident that forever changed her life. In May 2020, Efi Kakarantzoula, the attacker, carried out a calculated acid attack on Paliospirou in the Athens suburb of Kallithea. Subsequently, Kakarantzoula was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempted murder.

During the trial, prosecutor Charalambos Mastrantonakis emphasized the viciousness of the crime, stating that Kakarantzoula’s motive was rooted in egotism and moral pettiness. He further highlighted the intentionality of the act, stating that the type of acid used and the manner in which it was executed left no doubt about the perpetrator’s murderous intent.

Contrary to Kakarantzoula’s claims, the prosecutor argued that the attacker fully accepted the risk of death when she launched the acid attack. The revenge-driven act not only caused physical damage but also had long-lasting psychological effects on Paliospirou, effectively altering her life trajectory.

Despite the darkness that Paliospirou has experienced, she continues to inspire others with her resilience and zest for life. Her travel adventures in Vietnam serve as a testament to her unbreakable spirit as she explores new cultures and shares her experiences with the world.

