Rajinikanth’s Highly-Anticipated Film “Vettaiyan” Reveals Exciting Details

Superstar Rajinikanth has been busy shooting for his much-awaited film, “Vettaiyan.” Directed TJ Gnanavel, known for his acclaimed work in “Jai Bhim,” the film has been garnering a lot of attention. Recently, some behind-the-scenes photos from the set have gone viral, showcasing Rajinikanth preparing for a scene in his signature charming style.

In the teaser for “Vettaiyan,” released last month, Rajinikanth is seen in various avatars, initially appearing as a college professor with a book featuring Subhas Chandra Bose. However, the teaser takes unexpected turns, revealing him holding a lathi and later, a gun, keeping the mystery of his character alive. This has created much anticipation and curiosity among fans.

What sets “Vettaiyan” apart is the significant reunion it brings as it reunites Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years. Their last collaboration was in Mukul S Anand’s “Hum” back in 1991. The film has already completed a schedule in Mumbai and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Bankrolled Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, “Vettaiyan” features music composed the talented Anirudh Ravichander. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles, contributing to the excitement surrounding the project.

Fans have even more to look forward to as Rajinikanth has another exciting project lined up after “Vettaiyan.” He will be collaborating with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for “Thalaivar 171,” which is expected to start filming later this year. Additionally, the iconic actor will make an extended cameo appearance in his daughter Aishwarya’s upcoming directorial film, “Lal Salaam,” where he will portray the role of Moideen Bhai.

With its star-studded cast, intriguing storyline, and the power-packed presence of Rajinikanth, “Vettaiyan” is undoubtedly a film to watch out for. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release and are excited to see the superstar in full form once again.