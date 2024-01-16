Title: Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Faces Criticism for Monologue, but Fellow Comedians Defend Him

Summary: Jo Koy’s monologue as the host of the Golden Globes was met with mixed reviews, with many criticizing his performance. However, fellow comedians have come to his defense, acknowledging the challenges of hosting such an event and the pressure to please a tough audience. While some argue that the lack of preparation time and an understaffed writing team contributed to the disappointing monologue, others suggest that the expectations for a successful hosting gig should not solely rest on the comedian. Ultimately, the role of hosting an awards show like the Golden Globes can be a thankless task, demanding both sharp comedic skills and the ability to navigate an audience that may be hesitant to be laughed at.