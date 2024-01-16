Comedian Jo Koy Reflects on Golden Globes Experience and Embracing Free Speech

In a recent stand-up performance, comedian Jo Koy shared his thoughts on the “soft” celebrities who attended the Golden Globes ceremony that he hosted. Speaking at St. Louis, Missouri’s Stifel Theatre, Koy reflected on the lukewarm reception he received from the celebrities when he made jokes at their expense.

Acknowledging the changes happening in society, Koy expressed his frustration at the lack of laughter and ability to laugh at oneself. He remarked, “I got a feeling none of you motherf***ers watched it, and I’m kinda happy.”

During this year’s Golden Globes, the program garnered 9.4 million viewers, which was a 50% increase compared to last year. However, it still fell short of the 18.32 million viewers in 2020. In fact, the awards show hasn’t surpassed the 14 million mark since 1996.

Koy faced criticism for his performance, where he was seen nervously licking his teeth during moments when his jokes didn’t resonate well with the celebrities. One particular joke targeted Taylor Swift, referencing her relationship with NFL tight end Travis Kelce. However, when the camera cut to Swift, she didn’t react with laughter.

Despite the mixed feedback, Koy remains unapologetic and believes in the importance of free speech. He highlighted the freedom to express one’s thoughts and encouraged others not to apologize for it. “It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to…speak your mind,” Koy asserted.

Having released several comedy specials on various platforms, Jo Koy’s current comedy tour is set to continue until May, promising more laughter and thought-provoking moments from the talented comedian.