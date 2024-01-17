Jo Koy Continues Comedy Tour after Controversial Golden Globes Hosting

Jo Koy, renowned stand-up comedian, has resumed his comedy tour following his polarizing hosting gig at the Golden Globes. While Koy faced criticism for his performance, he seems to be pointing fingers at the celebrities in the crowd for their lackluster response.

During his comedy set in St. Louis, Koy humorously referred to the celebrities as “marshmallows,” commenting on how soft they were. He acknowledged that times have changed, but expressed his frustration at the inability to laugh at ourselves.

Hosting the Golden Globes was a new experience for Koy, and his opening monologue included jabs at Barbie, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, and Taylor Swift, among others. However, his jokes fell flat, leaving both the star-studded audience and viewers at home unimpressed.

Koy has since defended his performance, stating that he received the gig just 10 days prior and that perfection should not be expected. He refused to place blame on his writing team, calling it a rookie move to do so.

Despite the backlash, Koy stands his jokes and has no regrets. In fact, he expressed his happiness that many people did not watch the Golden Globes. Being able to freely express oneself is something he values, emphasizing the importance of speaking one’s mind.

While never explicitly mentioning the Globes, Koy was excited to leave Los Angeles temporarily to perform in St. Louis. He joked about the blizzard in Missouri, highlighting the difference in attitudes between the two cities.

Koy’s Golden Globes appearance remained a trending topic for nearly a week after the show. Actor Simu Liu even made a subtle dig at Koy’s joke about Taylor Swift when announcing his own hosting role for the People’s Choice Awards.

However, Koy clarified that he did not intend to offend Swift with his joke. He explained that his intention was to poke fun at the NFL and that he supports Swift and her work.

As Koy continues his comedy tour, he remains unapologetic and emphasizes the freedom to express oneself without fear of backlash.