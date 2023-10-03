Jo Ann “Penny” Golden Remembered for Her Love of Theater and Travel

Jo Ann “Penny” Golden, age 81, passed away on September 30, 2023, in Isanti. Born on September 28, 1942, in Superior, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Edward and Joann Stack. Jo Ann attended school in Superior and obtained her bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the Wisconsin State University of Superior.

On June 15, 1963, Jo Ann married Gerald Lee Golden in Carlton, Minnesota. Over the course of their 60-year marriage, they resided in various places, including Superior, Silver Bay, Fort Collins, Coon Rapids, Colorado Springs, and ultimately Isanti after retirement.

Jo Ann was actively involved in her community throughout her life. She dedicated her time to volunteering at schools and churches, participating in the Junior League, singing in church choirs, and taking part in community theaters. Her love for theater was evident through her award-winning performance as the witch in “Hansel and Gretel.”

Travel was another passion of Jo Ann’s. She embarked on numerous adventures with Gerald, visiting all 50 states, most provinces of Canada, and all continents except Antarctica. Jo Ann cherished road trips with her family, creating lasting memories along the way.

She is survived her husband, Gerald Golden, and their three children: Gerald E. (Amanda) Golden, Claudia (Brian) Burville, and Joseph (Gloriann) Golden. Jo Ann also leaves behind two brothers, Edward Stack III and John (Debbie) Stack, and a sister, Claudia (David) Kremer. She will be dearly missed her seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Jo Ann is predeceased her parents and sister-in-law, Kathy Stack.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 3rd, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti, preceded a one-hour visitation. Jo Ann will be laid to rest in Isanti Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial donation to the Isanti County Cancer Crusaders.

Sources: StrikeLifeTributes.com