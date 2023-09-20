Fashion Designer Hayley Paige Gutman Appeals Transfer of Instagram Account in Trademark Dispute

Fashion designer Hayley Paige Gutman has filed an appeal with the Second Circuit to reverse the court’s decision to transfer her disputed Instagram account to her former employer, JLM Couture Inc. The transfer is part of an ongoing trademark and contract dispute between Gutman and JLM.

During the oral arguments on Tuesday, a three-judge panel faced unique questions regarding the ownership of social media accounts and the enforceability of post-employment restrictions. The panel considered whether the restrictions in Gutman’s contract with JLM were too stringent to be upheld.

The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit had previously rejected a part of a preliminary injunction because it was based on JLM’s potential success in its breach of contract claims. The court, however, did not rule on the ownership of the Instagram account.

Gutman’s appeal challenges the transfer of her Instagram account to JLM, asserting that ownership of social media accounts should rest with the individual who creates and develops them. She argues that the account in question, which has amassed a large following and is closely associated with her personal brand, should be considered her intellectual property.

The outcome of this case has the potential to set a precedent for the ownership and control of social media accounts in the context of employment contracts. It raises important legal questions about the rights and limitations of employers and employees in the digital age.

It is worth noting that this case hinges on the specific terms and restrictions outlined in Gutman’s contract with JLM. The court’s decision will likely provide guidance on the enforceability of restrictive covenants in the fashion industry and beyond.

While the oral arguments presented “novel” questions to the court, it remains to be seen how the Second Circuit will ultimately rule on the ownership of Gutman’s Instagram account. Regardless of the outcome, this case highlights the evolving legal landscape surrounding social media and its impact on intellectual property rights.

Definitions:

– Trademark: A distinctive sign or indicator used an individual or business to identify and distinguish their products or services from those of others.

– Contract: A legally binding agreement between two or more parties that outlines the rights and obligations of each party.

– Preliminary injunction: A court order that requires a party to refrain from certain actions until a final judgment is reached.

– Intellectual property: Intangible creations of the mind, such as inventions, designs, or artistic works, that are protected law.

