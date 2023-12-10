Legal Action Taken Against Social Media Abusers in Kashmir

Several individuals in Kashmir have faced legal action for abusing social media platforms and disseminating false information, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The action was initiated after district magistrates in the region issued warnings against spreading anti-national narratives and materials that could disrupt societal harmony.

The police have identified nine individuals who uploaded abusive content and spread rumors online. Among them are Salman Mushtaq Kuttay, Rameez Ashraf Hadi, and Umer Farooq Ganie, who shared seditious and provocative videos on social media platforms. Bilal Ahmad Wani was also named the Baramulla Police for provoking and spreading rumors.

In Pulwama, Sheeraz Ahmed Beigh was subjected to legal proceedings for sharing inflammatory and inciting material on social media. Similarly, the Budgam authorities imposed severe penalties on anyone using social media platforms to propagate rumors.

Authorities in Ganderbal filed charges against Waseem Mushtaq Malik and Aadil Ahmed Rather for posting offensive material on social media. Investigations are underway in all these cases.

Inspector General of Police V K Birdi emphasized that spreading narratives linked to terrorism or anti-national sentiment would be met with severe police action. He urged parents to monitor their children’s online activities to prevent the inadvertent or intentional spread of rumors.

The Director General of Police of J&K Police, RR Swain, announced that a new law would be introduced under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. This law would criminalize any content that threatens communal sensitivity or individuals, including messages, videos, photos, and audio. The police and authorities in Kashmir have asked the public to be vigilant and report individuals who spread hateful content on social media.

To maintain peace and order, deputy commissioners have issued orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the posting, uploading, or propagating of content that glorifies terrorists, generates fear, advocates violence, spreads false narratives, fosters religious hatred, and disrupts peace.

Overall, the legal action taken against social media abusers in Kashmir demonstrates the authorities’ commitment to combatting the spread of harmful and disruptive content online.